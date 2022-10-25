Vinland Saga Season 2 Will Stream With Crunchyroll

In 2023, some major anime franchises will be making their comebacks, with only a few examples including Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. For fans that have been waiting to return to Vinland Saga's world of anime Vikings, the series will also be making a return thanks to its second season, which has announced that it will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll in over two hundred countries around the globe. Thorfinn will remain the main protagonist though the recent promotional material has shown that he will be far from alone in his brutal world.

In the first season finale, Vinland Saga through its characters a massive curveball, as the focal point of Thorfinn's revenge, the man who killed his father known as Askeladd, killed the king and thus was killed in turn by the royal guards. Deprived of his revenge, it's clear that Thorfinn is going to have to come to grips with his life's purpose now being stripped away from him. The new season will arrive in Japan on January 9th next year and is sure to have many fans returning to the epic, action-packed anime.

What's Next For Thorfinn

Crunchyroll released an official description for Vinland Saga's second season, which has already shown a Thorfinn who is struggling with the events that took place in the first season's grand finale:

"A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a "slave" and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of "the promised land". This is "The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)". "The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga) "that lies beyond the prologue."

The current Japanese cast for Vinland Saga's second season, which will be jumping from Wit to Studio MAPPA, includes Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar, Kensho Ono as Canute, Mayumi Sako as Arnheid, Yu Hayashi as Olmar, Hideaki Tezuka as Ketil, Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil, Fuminori Komatsu as Snake, Mugihito as Sverkel, Yoji Ueda as Leif, and Akio Otsuka as Thorkel.

What big anime return for you most looking forward to in 2023?

