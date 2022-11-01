Vinland Saga Director Critiques Anime's Lack of Creativity

Vinland Saga is a major player in 2023's winter season, as the second season following Thorfinn and his fellow Vikings is a highly anticipated comeback in the medium. While the brutal anime's return has certainly made its fair share of headlines before new episodes arrive on the small screen, the director of the upcoming second season, Shuhei Yabuta, shared controversial thoughts on the anime industry and how the Eastern medium is lacking in the "creativity department".

To start, Yabuta presented the idea that the industry has been following one road for a number of decades, and how the industry will need to begin tacking new challenges in an effort to expand to a wider market:

"We have been doing the same thing for 30 or 40 years, not because it is the right thing to do, but as a result of misguided craftsmanship and individualism. I'm afraid I have to add, just to be clear, I'm not talking about One Punch Man, but about the Japanese animation industry as a whole. It is about the fact that the Japanese animation industry is not creative at all now, and we need to be aware of and work hard to create an environment where new challenges can be taken on in order to develop the ability to win in the wider market."

Shuhei then expressed his dislike of "old people" and "kids" in the industry, promising to "challenge" himself once his current work lightens up:

"Creating animation works is not a contest for individual performers, but a circus. If you cannot share a vision and aim for high quality, you should make it alone without using titles. I am fed up with old people who just complain and don't move on, and kids who are blinded by the need to collect hearts, so when my current work settles down, I would like to challenge myself to do things a little at a time."

The release date for the second season of Vinland Saga is set to hit on January 9th and it will definitely have plenty of eyes on it, especially as fans tune in to see how the animation differs now that Studio MAPPA is taking the reins from Wit Studio, in a situation similar to that of Attack on Titan.

