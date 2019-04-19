‘Violet Evergarden’ Movie Shares New Teaser Trailer, Poster

Kyoto Animation’s Violet Evergarden was one of the most well-received anime releases of 2018, and fans were immediately struck by the series’ gorgeous animation. Though it may be a while before they see the franchise again, fans are definitely hoping for a beautiful film debut as the series prepares its return for Violet Evergarden the Movie in January 2020.

To better hype up the release of the film, Kyoto Animation shared a brief new teaser trailer (which you can see above) and a gorgeous poster for the film. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the teaser trailer and poster don’t give too many details about what fans could look forward to next, Kyoto Animation confirmed Taichi Ishidate will be returning from the series to direct the new film. Other returning staff include Reiko Yoshida as scriptwriter, Akiko Takase as character designer and chief animation director, and Evan Call as composer. The film has also been confirmed to take place years after the end of the war, and Violet Evergarden finds a particularly important letter as the world enjoys peace.

Along with the upcoming film, Violet Evergarden will be releasing a special anime project telling another story in the series. Titled Violet Evergarden Side-Story: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll, the special will be screening in Japanese theaters later this September.

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can currently stream Violet Evergarden‘s 13 episode run on Netflix. For those unfamiliar the series, it tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

Violet Evergarden originally began as a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Akiko Takase. Published under Kyoto Animation’s KA Esuma Bunko imprint, the series had won the grand prize during the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards in the novel category. This marked the first time that a series won a grand prize in any of the Award’s three subsequent categories (novel, scenario, and manga).

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!