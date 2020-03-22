Violet Evergarden: The Movie Reveals New Trailer, Poster

Violet Evergarden was one of the more surprising hits in the last couple of years as Kyoto Animation showed off a whole new gorgeous side of themselves with the initial 12 episode run of the series. Shortly after that first anime came to an end, Kyoto Animation confirmed they would be continuing the franchise with a new feature film effort. Originally scheduled to debut in Japan this past January, Violet Evergarden: The Movie was indefinitely postponed following the tragic fire of Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio building. But thankfully it was confirmed for a new release date a few months later.

With Violet Evergarden: The Movie now set to debut in Japan April 24th, promotional materials for the new film are in full swing as we recently got a brand new trailer and poster teasing more of the gorgeous visuals expected to arrive with the new film. Unfortunately, there has yet to be any word of an official English language release as of this writing.

Although there has yet to be confirmation of an English language release for the new film, things are looking bright as Violet Evergarden‘s special side story film, Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll, has been confirmed for a release on Netflix with English subtitles on April 2nd. In fact, that’s the only place you can catch up with the first season of the original anime too.

With the new movie confirmed to take place years after the end of the original anime series, perhaps it’s time to reacquaint yourself or check it out for the first time through Netflix? They describe Violet Evergarden as such, “The war is over, and Violet Evergarden needs a job. Scarred and emotionless, she takes a job as a letter writer to understand herself and her past.”

Are you excited to see what’s next to come from Violet Evergarden now that it’s finally getting a feature film release? What did you think of the original anime series? What are you hoping to see from the new film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!