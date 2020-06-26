Violet Evergarden: The Movie Confirms 2020 Release Date with New Trailer

It's been a long road for the Violet Evergarden film, but now there's an ending to that road in sight as Violet Evergarden: The Movie has confirmed its new release date later this year. Following the tragic arson of Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building, the film was postponed from its original release date of January. It was then slated for a release in theaters on April 24th, but was unfortunately delayed once more due to the complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now it's got an official release date for the third time!

Violet Evergarden: The Movie took to its Twitter account to confirm that it will now be releasing on September 18th in theaters in Japan. With Japan's state of emergency lifting last May and the country beginning its phases toward reopening theaters and other facilities, it currently looks like this September release date will hold strong.

To further celebrate the film now opening in theaters this Fall, Violet Evergarden: The Movie has also shared a brand new trailer for the film highlighting what's to come in the new film. For those wondering about that as well, the new film has also confirmed it will be taking place after the events of the original anime series.

Unfortunately, while the film is currently on track for its release in Japan there has yet to be any word on a release in other territories. Complications from COVID-19 makes a release in other countries much more difficult, so any information on the matter might be hard to come by for a while.

