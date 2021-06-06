Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song Cosplay Takes the Stage With Diva

✖

One Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song cosplay is taking the stage with Diva! The Spring 2021 anime scheduled seemed to come back with a vengeance. Last year around the Spring was the first onslaught of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that meant that many new and continuing projects had been delayed due to safety precautions behind the scenes. While the pandemic is nowhere near over, the Spring 2021 schedule is a much different case as many of the series that had been in production have finally made their debut. It's a packed schedule any fan might have trouble keeping up with.

This has led to series such as Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song to criminally fly under the radar. It's got everything anime fans would love in a project as it's produced by WIT Studio and written by Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- series creator Tappei Nagatsuki. At the center of it all is the titular Vivy, who's stage persona of "Diva," saw the A.I. perform in front of people to fulfill her mission of making people happy with her music. Now Diva has come to the real world with some awesome cosplay from @haneame_cos on Instagram (complete with Matsumoto)! Check it out below:

If you wanted to catch up with Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song before its run as part of the Spring 2021 anime season ends, you can find the series now streaming with Funimation! They describe the series as such, "NiaLand is an A.I. theme park that brings dreams to life with science. Vivy, the first autonomous android to work there, has hopes of making people happy with her singing. One day, an A.I. teddy bear named Matsumoto appears, claiming to have come from 100 years in the future—where a war between A.I. and humans rages. Their century-long journey starts now!"

If you have yet to see the series for yourself, you're missing out on some of the best action and visual aesthetics of the last few months! But what do you think? Have you checked out Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song yet? Where does it rank among your favorite new shows of the Spring 2021 season? Where does it rank among your favorite watches of the year so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!