Re:Zero Cosplay Channels Danger With Elsa

One Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- cosplay is really channelling danger with Elsa Granhiert! Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- finally wrapped its second season with the Winter 2021 schedule of new anime earlier this year, and this put an end to the series' most intense arc to date. Subaru found himself in his most violent predicament yet, and like the original violent circumstance he found at the beginning of the series, this newest arc of the anime put Subaru and the others squarely in the eyes of the deadly, almost immortal assassin Elsa Granhiert.

First exploding into the series as a foe who was only out to carve out Subaru and the others' entrails, Elsa continued to be one of the most mysterious and dangerous parts of Tappei Nagatsuki and Shin'ichiro Otsuka's original light novel series turned anime adaptation. This also made her quite the intriguing hit with fans, and now that intrigue has come to life with some awesome new cosplay from artist @haneame_cos on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hane_Ame 雨波 (@haneame_cos)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has yet to confirm whether or not it's going to return for a third season as of this writing. The second season took a hit in its production schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it not only delayed the original debut of the second season to a date several months later, but delayed the second half of the season to the Winter 2021 months. The second season was a hit despite this schedule shift, however.

The second season featuring far much more of Elsa as she took a near primary antagonist role for Subaru this time around, and this was much more apparent in the second half of the season. Her time might be up in the franchise, unfortunately, as with her defeat Subaru and Emilia are now on their way to much bigger challenges (and potentially the Royal Selection) and while they could be less violent challenges overall, Elsa did open some curious windows with some of those reveals toward the finale.

But what did you think of Elsa's time in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Would you be willing to check out a third season of the anime?