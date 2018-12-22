‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’: Who Dies in the Final Season?

Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender has come to an end, but not before one of its main characters paid the ultimate price.

SPOILERS for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 8 follow.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Eight revealed the Voltron Coalition’s greatest foe to be Honerva. Honerva was an Atean who fell in love with the Galra Emperor Zarkon. They married and she became his Empress. She and Zarkon were corrupted by Quintessence just before she gave birth to their son, Prince Lotor. Honerva forgot who she was and became Zarkon’s witch, Haggar.

Haggar eventually regained her memories and her old name. When Voltron stranded Lotor and his Sincline mech in the rift created by a transdimensional comet, Honerva launched a plan. She retrieved her son’s mech and discovered him dead inside. She then manipulated the Altean refugees who lived on Lotor’s colony planet to become her followers and pilots for new mechs to challenge Voltron.

Honerva wanted to find a reality where she could be with her husband and child again and have the happy life that was denied her by the existence of Voltron and the expansion of the Galra Empire. The Voltron Force learned of her plan and that it would destroy all other realities in the process.

Voltron tried to stop Honerva, but they were unsuccessful. The final showdown between Voltron and Honerva brought them to the source of all reality, where Honerva destroyed every timeline but one. Voltron pushed Honerva’s mech into the source of reality, where the Paladins of Voltron were able to speak to Honerva face-to-face.

Princess Allura was able to restore more of Honerva’s memories from times before she was corrupted and embittered, and to remind her that she used to care about more than just her family. Honerva stopped fighting then, but the timelines she destroyed still needed to be restored.

Allura believed she could use her Altean magic to do so, though it would come at a cost. She wouldn’t be returning to Voltron’s reality with the other paladins. She said her goodbyes, taking longest with Lance, whom she’s fallen in love with, and leaving him with the markings of an Altean so that he’d know that she was always with him.

Allura and Honerva both walked further into the source, joined by the souls of Lotor, King Alfor, Zarkon, and the other original paladins of Voltron.

Allura sacrificed herself to save all of reality and, in the process, restore the planets Altea and Daibazaal. One year later, the paladins of Voltron reunited to celebrate the first holiday named after Allura, enjoying a meal and sharing memories at the foot of a great statue in Allura’s image.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Eight is now streaming on Netflix.