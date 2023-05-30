Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Celebrates Gojo's Past Trio With Special Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen will be highlighting a very important mission from Satoru Gojo's past when it returns to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this Summer, and a special new poster has been released highlighting the main trio we'll see in action in the big flashback arc! Jujutsu Kaisen has some huge plans for the anime when it comes back for Season 2, but first it needs to fill in some of the blanks left over from the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie as it was made clear there was much more between Gojo and Suguru Geto than we've seen.

This is all at the core of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which form the Gojo's Past saga as a whole. This arc highlights a new but familiar central trio of Gojo, Geto and Shoko Ieiri when they were attending Jujutsu Tech in their youth, and now that's being shown off in a whole new way with a special poster giving the trio some big makeovers ahead of some promotional collaborations being released for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 in Japan. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be premiering on July 6th in Japan as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and has been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes tackling both the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs from the manga. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's first season before the new episodes hit, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as such:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you most excited to see from Gojo's Past in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!