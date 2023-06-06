Jujutsu Kaisen Fan-Anime Teases One of Sukuna's Fieriest Scenes

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime will finally make its big comeback to screens around the world next month as part of the upcoming slate of new anime releases for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and one fan has gone viral for animating one of Sukuna's fieriest and most anticipated scenes from the coming episodes! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be kicking off this Summer as it tackles two major arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. First will be the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs (which make up the Gojo's Past saga) in the first cour, and second will be the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc.

Without giving too much away, the Shibuya Incident features some of the biggest fights in Jujutsu Kaisen yet, and one of the big highlights sees Sukuna emerging in Yuji's body once more and wreaking all kinds of havoc. It leads to quite the fiery fight against the equally as fiery Cursed Spirit, Jogo, and fans can't wait to see all of this go down. In fact, artist @Nick_Graphics on Twitter has gone viral with Jujutsu Kaisen fans with just that with a slick animated teaser of this huge Sukuna fight. Check it out below:

hello im on twitter too now pic.twitter.com/BQNMixgh7K — niock (@Nick_Graphics) June 5, 2023

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be officially premiering on July 6th in Japan as part of the upcoming new wave of anime hitting in the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Running for two cours in total. it's yet to be revealed when exactly the Shibuya Incident arc will be kicking in (whether it's this Summer or coming in the second cour this Fall). But there's plenty of time to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's first season before the new episodes hit, and you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you hoping to see from Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!