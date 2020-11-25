Attack on Titan Season 4 May Have Split Cours

✖

Attack on Titan has the eyes of the fandom upon it, and that is all thanks to its big comeback next month. After a long wait, fans will be treated to the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan in December. The bold move promises to kick off the final part of Hajime Isayama's manga, but a new report suggests the anime will end up taking a break half through the season.

The report comes from Japan after Netflix users were given a special alert for December's slate of release (via Reddit). The notification was sent to fans who had the Netflix app, and it said 133 shows are about to join Netflix including Attack on Titan: The Final Season, part one.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As you can imagine, this update has piqued the attention of fans. It is the first direct note detailing a split cour for season four. Fans have theorized such a release schedule was coming given the previous delays from Attack on Titan. A split cour would help ease the pressure on the anime's production team, and this Netflix update appears to confirm the suspicion.

So far, fans have been left in the dark about much of season four, but things will have to come to light shortly. Attack on Titan is slated to make its comeback next month, and it will be coming in hot. After all, the show is expected to debut in Japan on December 7, and it will be simulcast to fans stateside shortly thereafter. Crunchyroll and Funimation have said they will stream the much-anticipated series, so you can check out its official synopsis below if you have yet to explore its action-packed story:

"A century ago, the grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but a few thousand humans. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren yearns to explore the world beyond Wall Maria. But what began as a childish dream will become an all-too-real nightmare when the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction."

What do you make of this new Attack on Titan rumor? Does it check it for you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.