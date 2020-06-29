Watch: Dragon Ball's First-Ever Promo Smacks of Nostalgia

✖

It has been over 30 years since Dragon Ball debuted its very first episode, so seeing the promo for the series premiere is definitely a nostalgic blast from the past. The very first episode for Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball anime adaptation debuted back in 1986 in Japan, and it was a far cry from the massive juggernaut the franchise is now. The anime kicked in shortly after Dr. Slump's anime run came to an end, and kept Akira Toriyama's anime dominance running for quite a few years. But the series has come a long way since those humble beginnings.

This could be seen especially well in the preview for the Dragon Ball series premiere. Brady Hartel, producer at Discotek Media (who you can find on Twitter here), shared a clean look at the series premiere preview that Hartel re-edited several years ago using better quality footage. This is as close to the original preview that we will get this clean, so enjoy the promo below!

First ep. preview for DragonBall that originally aired after the last episode of Dr. Slump. I re-edited this 10 years ago using HQ DVD footage and a vidcap as a ref. You can see my early obsession with recreating all the titles and everything as accurately as possible, ahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/oNdOFkNfLS — Brady Hartel (@BradyHartel) June 17, 2020

It's certainly strange to see this promo where a young Goku introduces prospective new fans to the series as it's now one of the most recognizable franchises of all time. The anime is currently taking a break, but the Dragon Ball Super manga has been running with new stories far beyond where the anime came to an end.

Not only that, but the franchise also is continuing on with video games, spin-offs, and tons of merchandise. So from this very first preview, the franchise has launched a multi-million dollar juggernaut. It's certainly a huge accomplishment especially when looking back on where it all first began. But what do you think?

Where were you when you saw Dragon Ball's very first episode for the very first time? Did this promo instantly send you back to the past too? Did you watch the original series before or after seeing Dragon Ball Z? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

