Dragon Ball Super Isn't Back on Air and That's Okay

Time For The Manga To Tell Its Story The Dragon Ball Super manga is neck deep in the latest arc of the series with Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters battling the ancient wizard of Moro. If the anime were to start again now, they might not be able to tell the same story that the manga is telling, which is something that the anime has done before in the story arcs such as the Goku Black arc and the Tournament of Power. With the anime often moving past the manga, it has had to make a number of changes and had difference from the original story in order to tell the complete story without using filler episodes and stories.

Give The Manga The Spotlight For Awhile The Dragon Ball Super manga, for lack of a better term, is fantastic. If you're a fan of the anime and haven't had the chance to read the story that was presented in the manga, you should definitely take time to check it out via Viz Media as it manages to convey the story lines and battles with some breath taking art. With a number of changes being made from the manga to the anime, there are definitely enough new experiences for you to encounter if you're reading this for the first time. With no anime adaptation, you have some time to definitely catch up! There are many changes from the manga that the anime instilled, with one of them being that Goku never uses Kaioken in his Super Saiyan Blue state and the one who defeats Kefla in the Tournament of Power isn't Goku, but Gohan!

Avoid Filler Filler is a sore subject for many in the world of anime, with viewers often not taking to story arcs that are created specifically for the anime. While there are certainly instances where filler can be great, such as the time travel arc of Naruto and even within Dragon Ball Super with the fan favorite episode that involves Goku and company being a part of a baseball team, there are many fans who simply want to follow the source material. Dragon Ball Super's anime may feel like it has been on a long hiatus, but it would catch up with the Moro Arc in a quick amount of time to be sure!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Deserves Love The spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not be considered canon but it has given fans a lot of events and characters that they would have otherwise never seen. Super Saiyan 4, the Dark Demon Dimension, Fu, and Golden Metal Cooler are just a few of the things that might have never been seen in the main series proper, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes allows fans to experience all these. Though there's certainly no reason that the spin-off and the main series couldn't run at the same time, but with only one anime running, the side story gets an extra boost!