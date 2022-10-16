Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Releases Season 3 Opening, Ending: Watch

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is a couple of episodes into its return for the third season of the anime, and that means that fans have finally gotten a look at both its new opening and ending theme sequences for Season 3! The Fall 2022 anime schedule is packed with some of the most highly anticipated new releases of the year overall, so the competition for fans' attention is quite fierce. There are some major action franchises returning for new episodes this season, but even with all of that, Iruma Suzuki is still quietly standing out as a shining good boy in all of the action this Fall.

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 is now airing new episodes, and has debuted its new opening and ending theme sequences together with the second episode. To celebrate, these videos have been officially released online without credits so fans can enjoy how they look in full. The new opening for the season is titled "Giri Giri Ride it out" as performed by FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Nabe Bugyou" as performed by Wednesday Campanella, and you can check it out below:

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 has tasked Iruma's class with reaching the Dalet rank before their first term is completely over, and thus assigned them new tutors to help including the new additions to the cast of Junko Takeuchi as Barbatos Bachiko, Kisho Taniyama as General Furfur, Mariko Kouda as Vepar, Masami Iwasaki as Mr. Hat, Hiroki Yasumoto as Orobas Coco, Kentaro Kumagai as Ichiro Androalphus, and Sho Nogami as Niro Androalphus. If you wanted to check out the new season and what came previously, it's all streaming with Crunchyroll. They hype the new season as such:

"Human boy Suzuki Iruma becomes 'grandson' to the great demon Sullivan and begins attending demon school where 'Grandpa' serves as chair. Winning friends—and rising in demon rank, too—Iruma thrives in his new environment, overcoming the harrowing ordeals thrown his way! In the new season, further challenges await… it's the Harvest Festival, and time for the annual test where students wade into the expansive and extremely dangerous (!) jungle to compete for food!! Classmates become rivals, and what erupts is a gargantuan battle of brawn and wits?"

How do you like the new opening and endings for Iruma-kun's third season? How are you liking the new episodes so far?