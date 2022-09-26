Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Debuts Season 3 Trailer

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is returning for its third season as part of the very stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, but the series has finally given fans a look at what to expect with the debut of the first actual trailer for Season 3 of the anime! The second season of the series saw Iruma-kun taken over by his "evil" side and thus had motivated his misfit class into a full school takeover. But the end of the season also teased that they would now need to work much harder in order to keep their new fancy classroom and higher standing.

With Iruma-kun and the rest of his class kicking off their second term in the school with the next season of the series, the trailer for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 teases not only a new set of teachers, but a harsh new set of challenges as the class now needs to participate in before the Harvest Festival can begin. But it also means some major new power ups for the class seem to be on the way too. You can check out the first trailer for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 below:

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on October 8th, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere. New additions to the cast include the likes of Junko Takeuchi as Barbatos Bachiko, Kisho Taniyama as General Furfur, Mariko Kouda as Vepar, Masami Iwasaki as Mr. Hat, Hiroki Yasumoto as Orobas Coco, Kentaro Kumagai as Ichiro Androalphus, and Sho Nogami as Niro Androalphus. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Crunchyroll teases the season as such:

"Human boy Suzuki Iruma becomes 'grandson' to the great demon Sullivan and begins attending demon school where 'Grandpa' serves as chair. Winning friends—and rising in demon rank, too—Iruma thrives in his new environment, overcoming the harrowing ordeals thrown his way! In the new season, further challenges await… it's the Harvest Festival, and time for the annual test where students wade into the expansive and extremely dangerous (!) jungle to compete for food!! Classmates become rivals, and what erupts is a gargantuan battle of brawn and wits?"

