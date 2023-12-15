What If...? Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

Marvel fans are getting Iron Man for Christmas...and Happy Hogan for Christmas Eve. The titles for the upcoming, second season of the MCU animated hit What If...? were just announced, and they include "What if Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?," an episode set to drop on December 24th, followed by "What If Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster, which will release the following day. Starting one week from today, a new episode of What If...? will release every day until December 30th, giving fans glimpses of what might have been in other worlds throughout the Marvel multiverse.

The episode titles, beginning on December 22nd, are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

You can see the post below.

Most of these are fairly self-explanatory, with familiar riffs on what happened in the official MCU canon. Where it gets really interesting is stuff like the 1602 episode, which will presumably tell stories set in 1602, the Marvel Universe alternative history comic written by Good Omens and The Sandman's Neil Gaiman. We have to wonder whether, given the colonial setting, that version of the show might end up using some British actors for their Marvel superheroes, rather than the voice actors who are tackling the rest of the season.

And, of course, we have to assume that there's going to be some fun times in the Iron Man episode, which reads like a return to the Ragnarok timeline. Will he finally have to say he's sorry to Thor for the whole Point Break thing?!

According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

What If...? Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on December 22nd. What If...? Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.