What Time is Rick and Morty's Season 4 Finale Tonight?

Rick and Morty surprised fans with the return of the fourth season earlier this month, and now it will soon all be coming to an end with the Season 4 finale debuting on Adult Swim tonight. But don't forget to tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, May 31st at 11:30PM EST / 10:30PM CST to see it all happen. Season 4 has been one of the most divisive in the series thus far as it has eschewed the storytelling of the first three seasons in favor of a new style that wants to throw out the book in order to keep itself as fresh as it can be for as long as it can.

This has been especially true with the final five episodes of Season 4 that we have seen thus far as each of them have started out with a seemingly humble premise that soon spirals into wacky science fiction adventures. It's probably going to be the same case for the Season 4 Finale, "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri."

As we have seen in the preview for the finale, it begins with a premise that Jerry and Beth will be heading to therapy while Morty and Summer fight over an invisibility belt, but be sure that it's going to end at a much more unexpected place. The last one had Rick fight God, after all, so there is quite a lot to follow up!

Battle for the belt. It's the season 4 finale of #RickandMorty - tomorrow at 11:30pm EST/PST on #adultswim. pic.twitter.com/W4HwHmL03I — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 30, 2020

There has yet to be any word on a release for the fifth season as of this writing. While it's been confirmed that writing has already begun, other aspects of the production have been impacted by the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the series are definitely used to long stretches in between new episodes, however, so any additional wait is just par for the course for the fan favorite series.

Are you excited to see Rick and Morty's final Season 4 episode? What did you think of the first five episodes, and what are you thinking about the second half so far? Which have been your favorites throughout the season overall?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.