Rick and Morty Presents Planetary Porn in this Post-Credits Clip

Each Rick and Morty episode comes with a hilarious post-credits scene, and the latest is no different as it plays around with the idea of planetary pornography. The penultimate episode of Rick and Morty's fourth season kicked off when it was revealed that Rick had sex with a living planet, and thus had a ton of children as a result. Rick revealed then that he only did it because he could, and to test out the experience, but the post-credits scene for Season 4 Episode 9 hilariously revealed that Rick's true desire goes far deeper than his nonchalance would have suggested.

The post-credits scene for the episode, which Adult Swim has officially released to fans online, sees Rick watching a special promo for a spicy hotline featuring planets playing very coy about their sexual natures. It's a play on Rick's inciting action in the episode, and as Rick points out himself, is a pretty "comedic premise." Check it out:

Season 4 has seen pretty significant moments, especially for these final five episodes premiering this year, and the penultimate episode is a great reflection of this season as a whole. Starting out at a conventional place before its big science fiction infused comedic twist, the episode ends up getting to the point where Rick fights a Zeus through the vacuum of space.

Season 4 will be coming to an end with the next airing of the series, and fans are excited to see just where the finale will be taking the series before its next seasonal break. It's going to be quite a while before we ever see Season 5 (and potentially even longer thanks to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), but that doesn't mean that the excitement for the final episode has been waned in any way. With a preview teasing yet another simple premise, it's most likely going to unveil a huge twist of its own. Going to be tough to top planetary pornography though.

