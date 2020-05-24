Rick and Morty Star Addresses Confusing Fan Theory About Jerry

✖

One Rick and Morty star has addressed a confusing fan theory about Jerry. The idea of multiple dimensions is like Rick and Morty 101 for the fans. So, it’s no surprise that one of the most popular theories surrounding the show would make use of the concept. Chris Parnell has talked a lot about the upcoming season of Rick and Morty and took some time to tell Digital Spy about some of those wild fan theories. When it comes to the popular “ticket theory,” Parnell barely knows how to make heads or tails of it. But, he admits that the show’s internal logic can be a lot to handle. The actor is hopeful that maybe one day, we can find out the answer to if we’re following different Ricks and Mortys every episode.

“I’m never completely clear, personally, on which particular family we’re with,” he began. “I’m not sure it’s the same family we started with. I mean, I don’t know if these are clones of clones or… I really can’t keep up with all of that. And whether or not it’s the right Jerry? Who knows? Maybe one day we’ll find out.”

For those unfamiliar, in “Mortynight Run,” from Season 2, Jerry gets dropped off in a daycare center for all the different versions of himself from the multiverse. When he gets picked up, a different Rick and Morty than the ones the viewer has been following all episode collect him. Immediately people began to wonder if we’re always following the same tandem, or maybe each episode trails after a different duo. It’s wild to think about, but the show has remained reluctant to answer just about any of those questions. Most of the current season has gone out of its way to completely disregard all that background plot stuff in favor of trying to get viewers to enjoy the ride.

Luckily for fans of the show, Parnell recently told IGN that the next season of the show was further along than most would believe. So, the adventures will continue on a much better schedule than usual.

“We have not started Season 5, but I know that they certainly have episodes written and have it boarded to a certain extent. But, I don’t know when we’ll start recording,” Parnell explained. “I’ve upgraded my home setup, even though it doesn’t look like it. I’ve upgraded it so I can record proper sessions from home. As long as the studio does some safety protocols, …it’s an easy situation to go into a booth, record, and not encounter anybody. But, yeah, haven’t started recording yet for Season 5.”

