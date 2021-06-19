Wendy's Reveals Huge Makeover for Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere

✖

Wendy's has undergone a huge makeover to celebrate the upcoming Season 5 premiere of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim! The much anticipated fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is upon us later this week, and it's an exciting prospect for many fans who had become adjusted to the long waits in between new seasons of the series. This is a much shorter wait in between the fourth and fifth season, and it seems that has added to the overall hype as well. Now Rick and Morty is teaming with Wendy's once again on a cool new endeavor.

Following the reveal of official new soda flavors featuring Rick and Morty at participating Wendy's locations, the restaurant has morphed their Panorama City location in the Los Angeles area to a new Rick and Morty inspired "Morty's." This special pop-up will be running from June 18-20, and is part of the upcoming Global Rick and Morty Day celebration for the Season 5 premiere on Adult Swim this Sunday. Check out the transformation from Wendy's to "Morty's" below:

Fans lucky enough to attend the limited time Morty's pop up will also be treated to a brand new menu inspired by the show (complete with new items such as the Jerry's Single and the "Pickle Rick Pickle Frosty"), and will be able to drive their car through a custom LED drive-thru experience. This is on top of the new soda flavor collaborations that will be available in other participating Wendy's locations through August 22nd that include the likes of Mello Yello BerryJerryboree and Mello Yello Portal Time Lemon Lime.

Rick and Morty will be debuting Season 5 on Adult Swim, Sunday, June 20th at 11:00PM EST. As for what we can expect to see from the fifth season, it will thankfully not be broken up into two different parts like the fourth. We're getting a straight block of ten episodes (barring any unforeseen schedule changes), and that means that Rick and Morty fans will have quite a lot to look forward to this Summer.

But what do you think of this collaboration between Rick and Morty and Wendy's? Will you be making the trek out to check out this new Morty's? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!