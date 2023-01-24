Another 2023 Anime Has Been Delayed Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is, unfortunately, still throwing some major monkey wrenches at the world of entertainment to this day, with the anime medium being no different when it comes to seeing its fair share of delays thanks to COVID-19. With anime series including Uncle From Another World, Ayakashi Triangle, and Nier: Automata being a few recent examples of adaptations that have been delayed, it would seem that another major recent arrival to the small screen will be pushing back its episodes as animators grapple with the effects of the pandemic.

The latest series to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, a comedy series that sees the titular Kubo attempting to get her fellow classmate, Junta Shiraishi, to break out of his shell and take increasingly bigger risks in order to get his class' attention. The original manga by Nene Yukimori landed in 2019 and runs to this day, with the anime adaptation arriving from Studio Pine Jam and releasing three episodes at present following its debut on January 10th of this year. Luckily, fans will have a few more episodes to watch before the production takes a hiatus.

COVID Won't Let Me Be Invisible

The studio behind Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible announced that the series would be going on hiatus following the release of the anime adaptation's sixth episode, stating the following in regard to the decision:

"Due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution from episode seven onwards. We are very sorry to all of you who are looking forward to the broadcast."

The first episodes of the series can currently be streamed on HIDIVE, with the platform releasing the following official description:

"Junta Shiraishi has just one goal: to experience youth to the fullest! But this is easier said than done. Junta is so socially invisible that people at school would swear he skipped class even when he's sitting right behind them. Everything changes when Junta meets Nagisa Kubo. She's the only person who pays Junta any attention, and her constant teasing is sure to turn Junta's quiet life upside down because Kubo won't let him be invisible."

Are you sad to see Kubo and her hilarious exploits delayed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.