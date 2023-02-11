The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Delays Future Episodes Indefinitely

The Misfit of Demon King Academy's newest season is the latest in a new wave of major delays as the series has announced that it will be delaying its future episodes from Episode 7 and on indefinitely! The second season of the series taking on Shu and Yoshinori Shizuma's original light novel series has reached its halfway mark of its first planned cour for the year, but it's now hit a surprising wall that many other projects from the ongoing Winter 2023 anime schedule have also experienced. And there's a chance it will be far from the last delay we'll see this season.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 announced following its broadcast of Episode 6 that the series will be delaying Episode 7 onward for the indefinite future. Previously scheduled for a release on Saturday, February 18th, the season has now been put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic's impact on production. Unfortunately, a return date for the next episode and the rest of the season have yet to be announced:

How to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2

Season 2 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy was announced to be running with a split two cour order, with plans to return in either the Summer or Fall following the first slate of episodes this Winter. It's yet to be revealed whether or not this delay will mean a delay for the second half of the season, but that will be revealed in the coming weeks as the production team gets back up and running following this delay. If you wanted to catch up with the series, you can now find the first season and current episodes available on Crunchyroll.

They tease The Misfit of Demon King Academy as such, "Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

