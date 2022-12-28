Winter 2023: What to Know About Anime's Next Cour

The fall anime season is coming to an end, and some of its biggest hits have already closed. From Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Chainsaw Man, we've had a slew of finales go live in the past week. Now, all eyes are looking to 2023 as the new year promises to bring new anime. So if you need a rundown of the winter 2023 cour, we have you covered!

If you did not know, the new anime season kicks off on January 1st, and it has a number of shows on the horizon. From new originals to returning hits, January will field a number of premieres, and you can check out a list of the season's biggest comebacks below:

Bungo Stray Dogs 4



Tokyo Revengers 2



Danmachi IV Part 2



In/Spectre 2



Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2



Vinland Saga 2



The Misfit of Demon King Academy 2



Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a



Tomo-chan Is a Girl



Spy Classroom



Trigun Stampede



Ayakashi Triangle



Of course, there is more on the horizon than new TV series. There are also films on the way, and one of them has had the fandom buzzing for months. After all, the winter cour ends with March, and the month will usher in Black Clover: The Sword of the Wizard King. The movie promises to bring Asta and Yuno back to the screen following the close of their TV anime. And as expected, fans are eager to see what this movie has in store for them.

If you are looking for places to binge the best anime, the winter 2021 cour will be spread amongst various services. Crunchyroll will license a number of hits while HIDIVE distributes a few exclusive titles to boot. Netflix is also stepping up licensing as it will stream Vinland Saga season two. And of course, Hulu will remain a go-to destination for anime in the United States wanting to binge ongoing shows.

