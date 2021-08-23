Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf Unleashes New Action-Packed Images

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is releasing hot on the heels of the success of its live-action cousin, which has been quite popular on Netflix's streaming service, and to prep for the animated film's arrival on August 23rd, the video game adaptation has revealed new action-packed images giving us a look into the early life of Vesemir. Vesemir might be mostly known for being the mentor of the main protagonist of the franchise, Geralt of Rivia, but this movie will explore his younger days where he embarked on quite a few bloody adventures of his own.

The upcoming animated film is being created by Studio Mir, who was also responsible for the likes of The Legend of Korra, Boondocks, and Voltron: Legendary Defender to name a few, but this latest effort is sure to be the bloodiest so far as the movie isn't afraid to dive into the terror of the supernatural world that spawned Vesemir and Geralt. First releasing a series of fantasy novels beginning in 1986, Geralt and company gained notoriety when they were transplanted into a video game franchise helmed by the producers at CD Projekt, with The Witcher 3 continuing to shatter record since its recent release.

The Official Twitter Account for Netflix Geeked shared several new images for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which is set to land on the streaming service shortly and will take us to the past of Vesemir as he not only battles supernatural threats but also trains a brand new generation of Witchers:

what's a witcher without epic fights? the new prequel movie THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF is bringing the action pic.twitter.com/D9iv7Ddf1U — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 20, 2021

Netflix is already hard at work on the second season the live-action adaptation of The Witcher, which stars Superman actor Henry Cavill as Geralt, with the next installment set to land on December of this year. While there are no plans to transform Nightmare of the Wolf into a live-action story as well, it's clear that the fantasy franchise is a fan favorite since having landed on Netflix.

What is your favorite image featured here for the upcoming animated film? Who is your favorite character from the Witcher series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Geralt of Rivia.