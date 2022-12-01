Japan's World Cup Win Over Spain Was Straight Out of Blue Lock

The World Cup is still moving forward, and right now, it seems few teams are making headlines like Japan. The group stunned fans around the world with its win against Germany, and now, Japan has done it again. The team just won its latest World Cup match against Spain, and clips from the game prove the team is something straight out of Blue Lock.

Just as it was after Japan vs Germany, Blue Lock is trending the world over, and that is because the match was as wild as any penned by Muneyuki Kaneshiro. Fans watched on edge as Japan took to the field and brought the match from 1:1 to 2:1 by the end. The victory captured tons of attention on social media, and Blue Lock quickly came into the conversation given how Japan played.

Listen, I may be Spanish, but did Japan actually just go full ass Blue Lock??



Project Blue Lock Is Real

As you can see below, fans noticed some wild similarities between Blue Lock and Japan's match against Spain. It seems Kaneshiro's take on Project Blue Lock was incredibly accurate because some of their fictional plays are happening in real life. So if you want to see how future World Cup matches could go down, you may want to binge Blue Lock ASAP.

After all, the anime is going on right now, and Blue Lock is one of this year's top shows as is. The sports anime has all the action you could want, and its animation has only improved since episode one. Of course, sales of the manga are booming following the anime's launch, and you can only imagine how Japan's World Cup wins will bolster the series.

If you are not familiar with Blue Lock, you should know its premise aligns with this year's World Cup tournament. The story is set in 2018 after the FIFA World Cup leaves Japan's national team at a crossroads. Wanting to improve the team, officials create Project Blue Lock in hopes of creating the world's best striker. Yoichi Isagi, a small-time high school athlete, joins the tournament as they struggle to define their own play style. And should they win, Isagi would become a soccer star in Japan capable of taking home a World Cup win.

Want to know more about Blue Lock? You can read up on the series' official synopsis here for more details: "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match... and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team... and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Are you keeping up with the World Cup this year? Do you think Blue Lock sales are about to jump thanks to Japan's team? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.