Yahoo Reveals Its Most-Searched Anime of 2018

2018 has been a pretty good year for anime. There’s been continuing hits like My Hero Academia and surprisingly good releases like Devilman Crybaby. But what kind of anime makes people hop on online search engines? For Yahoo! Japan, one series pulled ahead of the rest.

Yahoo! Japan’s annual Search Awards — which are exactly what they sound like, being awards for most popular searches — recently revealed that Pop Team Epic, the bizarre, parody-filled anime, led the Search Awards’ anime section. Other popular anime series reportedly included Darling in the Franxx and Seven Deadly Sins. The awards include other sections for voice actors, musicians, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Pop Team Epic was originally created by Bkub Okawa for Takeshobo’s Manga Life Win website, and the webcomic made waves for pairing its central 14-year-old girls with completely wild circumstances. Profanity, pop culture references, and parodies abound in the series that’s both become a popular meme and an even more popular anime series.

The show even aired on Toonami earlier this year. The promo for the Toonami airing is a good introduction to the series and it’s particular brand of humor. You can check it out below:

The series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and the synopsis for the series is as such:

“Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that’ll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you’re ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!”

[H/T Anime News Network]