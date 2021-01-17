Yashahime Surprises with Koga's Return in the Inuyasha Sequel

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon surprised with Koga's return in the newest episode of the Inuyasha sequel anime! Now that the anime is making its way through its second cour of episodes as part of the Winter 2021 anime season, it's beginning to answer a lot of the questions fans had about where many of the fan favorite characters from Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha series are during the events of the sequel. Because ever since the sequel was announced to be in the works, there have been nothing but mysteries as to what the older characters had been up to.

The newest episode in particular was one of the biggest in terms of how many mysteries had been solved about the sequel series, and one of those answers actually brought back a surprising familiar face that fans had been asking to see again: Koga. Although he had not been teased as one of the characters coming back in the sequel, it turns out, Koga played a critical part in Moroha's upbrining in Inuyasha and Kagome's absence.

Glad to finally see what happened with Inuyasha and Kagome but I was excited to finally see Koga hopefully we get to see a little more of him #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/HX4LqcL8SS — Luna (@Luna_Wolf7) January 17, 2021

Episode 15 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon finally explained why Inuyasha and Kagome had not only been missing from the present events in the sequel series, but left their newborn daughter Moroha on her own. Following a tease that Inuyasha and Kagome were forced to leave their newborn daughter under duress in a prior episode, it was confirmed that Inuyasha and Kagome had actually been taken out of the picture entirely.

Both of them had been sealed within a black pearl now in Sesshomaru's possession, and it's soon revealed that their backup plan for Moroha was for her to head towards the wolf tribe. It's here that we get a brief glimpse at Koga once more, and it's implied that he was heavily involved in raising Moroha in Inuyasha and Kagome's absence. Although it was a brief appearance, there's a chance we'll be seeing him again before the sequel comes to an end.

