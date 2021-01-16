Yashahime Finally Confirms Who the Mother of Sesshomaru’s Daughters is

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the sequel to Inuyasha, has been wrapped in mystery since first introducing us to the trio of heroines in Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, and it seems as if the identity of the twins' mother has finally been confirmed after so much fan debate. While many fans had guessed just who the mother of Towa and Setsuna was before the arrival of this latest episode, the recent installment gave us a ton of back story into how the twins were born and why they were separated from their parents and set on the path they currently find themselves on!

Warning! If you have yet to see the latest episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and don't want the identity revealed of the mother of Towa and Setsuna, turn back now!

When it came to possible options for the mother of Towa and Setsuna, the obvious answer to many was Rin, the girl who had joined Sesshomaru's side in the original series. Of course, to many, this answer seemed problematic as Rin was never a love interest to Sesshomaru, with many seeing their relationship as more of that of siblings. In this latest installment, we see Rin give birth to the twins, who are then plucked away by Sesshomaru for their safety as a world-ending comet came careening their way.

Sesshomaru isn't exactly going to win any father of the year awards thanks to this latest episode, having taken his daughters from their mother and doing nothing when the forest was burned that came close to ending their lives as toddlers, though it definitely seems as if he is conflicted by the actions that have paired him up with a clan of demons. As the episode nearly takes place entirely in the past, we get a good look into the events that started the sequel series, along with several secrets finally being revealed.

We also learned about the fate of Inuyasha and Kagome, being trapped within one of the magical pearls that have been the "deus ex machina" of the series. With Moroha being placed in the charge of Koga and his clan, it's definitely apparent why her personality is so much different from that of either of her cousins!

What do you think of the reveal that Rin is in fact the mother of Towa and Setsuna? What other secrets are you dying to have revealed in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!