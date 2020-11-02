Yashahime Brings Back Another Inuyasha Favorite in Newest Episode

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon briefly reunited fans with the original cast of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha series before shifting the focus to the new trio of characters introduced in the sequel, but the newest episode saw another familiar face from the first series return to the anime! Moroha, Towa and Setsuna have all now successfully returned to the feudal era in the newest episode of the series, and they have been tasked with their first major demon hunting mission as Moroha seeks to collect on another strong bounty. But upon selling her previous catch, she's hit with an unexpected reunion.

Episode 5 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon saw the familiar flea demon, Myoga, make his return to the series. But there are several questions that have arisen with his major return to the Inuyasha anime series given his familiarity with Moroha, and his unfamiliarity with Sesshomaru's twin daughters. But hopefully he'll be around to further explain such things.

When Myoga returns to the Inuyasha anime franchise officially, Moroha refers to him as "Grandpa Myoga." He knows Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, but there are still several things left explained as Moroha, Towa or Setsuna don't see it fit to ask him some major questions about where there respective parents are (which makes it even weirder when Myoga is surprised to find that Towa and Setsuna are Sesshomaru's daughters).

Myoga is following around Moroha much like he did Inuyasha in the original series because she carries on the Great-Dog Demon's blood, and he'll play a pivotal role in explaining more of the mysteries and lore as the sequel develops. This includes Moroha's mysterious Beniyasha transformation that awakens her demonic blood with some rouge that should have stayed as destroyed as it was in the first series. Given how much Myoga knows about Moroha and her history, hopefully Myoga casually drops key information about Inuyasha and the others as the new episodes continue.

But what do you think of Myoga's return to the Inuyasha franchise in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's newest episode? Curious to see what other characters from the first series will be making an appearance in the sequel? Which return are you hoping to see next?