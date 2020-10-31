Yashahime Cliffhanger Teases Rin's Critical Status in Inuyasha Sequel

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has been introducing fans to the world of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha several years after that series came to an end, and the newest episode of the series teased a critical status for the fan favorite character, Rin. There have been several questions fans have had about the statuses of the original core cast of Inuyasha as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has alluded to many of them without outright showing them as it begins telling its new story. The newest episode only took this mystery even further as the Tree of Ages tasked the new characters with their mission for the sequel.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Episode 4 of the series sees Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha return to the feudal era after a brief stint in present day Japan. But with the return to the past they end up meeting the spirit of the Tree of Ages, and after they leave fans get a glance of Rin trapped within it.

just finished yashahime ep4.. thought i’d get some more hints to wat’s going on but now im just even more confused than ever🤡 WHY WOULD SESSHOMARU ABANDON HIS TERRITORY? WHY THEY GOTTA BEAT BOTH HIM N KIRINMARU? WHY IS RIN IN THE TREE? WHERE’RE THE REST? pic.twitter.com/jHvDFAm47B — Sayu (@BangtanUchihas) October 25, 2020

It's not quite confirmed whether or not this Rin as there are still several questions as to where the other characters like Inuyasha, Kagome, and Shippo have gone. Not only that, there's still the question of how much time has actually passed since the epilogue seen in the first episode of the sequel and the new story proper. Because this is a much older looking Rin seen trapped within this tree.

When the Half-Demon Princesses refuse the Tree of Ages' mission, Rin can be seen trapped within its roots. The tree then looks over to Sesshomaru and asking whether or not he'll forsake her (as she'll remain trapped in her sleep if he does so), but he refuses to answer and walks away. Then then tree wonders if this will be the best option in the end, so there are so many more questions and mysteries needed to be solved in this sequel!

