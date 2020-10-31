Yashahime Shows Off Moroha's Beniyasha Transformation

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has officially kicked off the journey for the new trio of characters, and the newest episode of the series finally showed off Moroha's teased Beniyasha transformation in action. When we were first introduced to Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter in the second episode of the series, she had teased that she earned a reputation as "Beniyasha, Destroyer of Lands." This seemed to clash with the fighting style we had seen through the subsequent episodes, but it seems now the form is fair game with Moroha, Setsuna, and Towa making their way back to the feudal era.

Episode 5 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon sees the main trio taking on a powerful new demonic threat, and to defeat it Moroha ends up needing to rely on her "Beniyasha" form. Using the rouge that she had been carrying around with her since her debut in the series, she unlocks the demonic power residing within her body and gets a huge boost with some familiar attacks and abilities.

Myoga, who also returns to the Inuyasha sequel series, now stands at Moroha's side and explains that the rouge Moroha uses was actually a gift from the Great-Dog Demon to his wife, Lady Izayoi. When she uses this rouge, it awakens his memories within her blood and gives her access to the demonic power and abilities that her grandfather (and father) once used in battle.

Not only does it give her access to the Iron-Reaver Soul Stealer and Blades of Blood techniques, but the Beniyasha transformation also gives her a glowing red aura (and yellow eyes like her father's). But while this does give her a major strength boost, it's clear that she's not used to this transformation yet as she can only use it for a little under a minute's time. And after the transformation fades, she ends up falling asleep for the rest of the day.

This transformation will definitely be seen more as the series continues, and this first introduction to it lays out a path for Moroha to potentially master it by the time the series ends its run.