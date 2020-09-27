Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Shares Storyboard from Inuyasha Sequel's Premiere

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, a new anime series set after the events of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha manga, will soon be making its premiere in just a matter of days and now the sequel has previewed the series premiere with a look at the storyboards behind the new series. As one of the major anime leading the pack of releases for the Fall 2020 anime season, there has been a ton of anticipation building for this sequel in particular as Inuyasha fans are waiting to see what's happened to all of the fan favorite characters from the original series.

While much of the Inuyasha sequel is still surrounded in mystery, especially when it comes to which characters would be returning for the new series, fans have gotten an early look into Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. The official Twitter account for the series is celebrating its upcoming premiere with a look at the storyboards from the series premiere:

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be making its grand debut October 3rd in Japan, and the series will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation for fans in other regions. It's only one of the many anime coming as part of the new wave of Fall 2020 releases, but it surely will be one of the standouts as fans wait to see how much things have changed for the sequel. Are you ready for it?

