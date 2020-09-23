Yasahime: Princess Half-Demon Confirms Crunchyroll & Funimation Release

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is slated to be released next month, focusing on the world of Inuyasha and focusing on a new generation of supernatural heroes that are the offspring of both the titular character and his half brother Sesshomaru, and it appears that both Crunchyroll and Funimation will be streaming the series when it lands. With the world of streaming services adding more anime franchises to their library, it's no surprise to see that the much awaited sequel of the anime series will be landing on both of these platforms as fans can't wait to dive back into the world produced by Sunrise!

Yashahime blew fans of Inuyasha away when it was announced that a sequel series was being created that would further explore the supernatural world through a new generation of heroes. Following the adventures of Sesshomaru's daughters in Setsuna and Towa, twins who were split between the mortal world of Kagome and the supernatural world of their father, as well as Inuyasha's daughter of Moroha, it seems as if fans of the beloved anime classic will have plenty of new characters and battles to sink their teeth into!

Both Crunchyroll and Funimation shared the news that beginning on October 3rd, with their Official Twitter Accounts sharing the big news, with the latter even stating that the original series of Inuyasha will be hitting Funimation's catalogue alongside the sequel series:

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is coming to Crunchyroll on October 3rd! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Fd0Ar0VDHq — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 23, 2020

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will stream subbed on Funimation October 3! Oh, and did we mention we're also bringing Inuyasha to our catalog, subbed and dubbed? 🤩 Read more on: https://t.co/5qrjjXREjT pic.twitter.com/JOT1qCXC8v — Funimation (@FUNimation) September 23, 2020

The world of Yashahime will take place decades following the conclusion of the original story's end, as the trailers and marketing materials for the show have left fans with plenty of questions as to the status of the original cast of characters as well as the current situations of the new generation. With the original creator of the series, Rumiko Takahashi, on board, fans can't wait to dive into the world of monsters and magic once again!

Are you hyped for the arrival of Yashahime in the coming weeks? What are you predictions for the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!