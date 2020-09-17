Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Shares All-New Poster

✖

Back in the day, Inuyasha introduced fans to a feudal love story that continues to endear us to this day. The series kept a close eye on its heroes as they journeyed to save their past, present, and future. Few expected to see the series revived, but a sequel is on the way with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Now, a new poster for the show is out, and fans are getting more excited to watch the show by the day.

Recently, Sunrise caught fans off guard with the release of a new Yashahime poster. The artwork was released way ahead of the show's debut next month, and this time-bending poster is as colorful as you would hope. And no, there are still no signs of Inuyasha or Kagome quite yet.

You can check out the poster below to see all its gritty details. The poster features three characters who will act as Yashahime's leads. Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, is seen in red with a bow on their back. The two girls standing across from each other are Sesshomaru's children, and this sequel follows the two as they try and learn what separated them as kids.

ytv is displaying a new visual for the "Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon" TV anime.https://t.co/exifZjNCMY Broadcasting begins October 3rd. (Studio: Sunrise) Promotional video from August: https://t.co/YfR110C0fc External website: https://t.co/H1faoMH00s pic.twitter.com/OMhYgwTyDc — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) September 17, 2020

After all, the sequel is set in both the present-day and the past. Towa and Setsuna were close as kids, but the former ends up trapped in the modern world where she is raised by Kagome's brothers Sota. When Towa is able to return back to her time, she finds things are very different, and she must work with Setsuna to learn what happened when they were separated all those years ago.

Viz Media has licensed this sequel in the U.S., so fans are hoping it will be streamed someone next month. You can check out Yashahime's official synopsis below:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

What do you think about this sequel so far? Do you believe Inuyasha's story needs to be continued? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.