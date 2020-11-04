Yashahime Clip Shows How Towa's Power Compares to Sesshomaru

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has introduced fans to Sesshomaru's twin daughters, and a new clip has gone far to compare just how Sesshomaru's daughter Towa's power looks compared to her father's. When the sequel anime to Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha series was first announced, the biggest surprise was that Inuyasha and Sesshomaru would go on to have children of their own. There were tons of mysteries surrounding Sesshomaru's half-demon twin daughters, and the sequel series has begun revealing these ties between father and daughters with each new episode of the series.

This unsurprisingly includes the kinds of powers and abilities that are available at the two daughters' disposal, and a recent episode of the series shows that while Towa and Setsuna were forced to grow up alone as part of a ritual to make them strong, the two of them actually inherited quite a bit from their father. This is especially true for Towa, and you can see how her power compares to Sesshomaru's in a clip put together by @PhoenixFlamesif on Twitter:

Even though Towa's power reflects Sesshomaru's in the way that the two of them can form lightning dragons with the help of their demonic energy, there are still several major questions needing to be answered about their relationship in general. Episode 4 of the series raises several new questions of its own as Sesshomaru was briefly seen being made aware of the kind of dangerous mission Towa and Setsuna are embarking on.

It's been implied that the two of them will eventually have to face off against their father at some point in the sequel series, and this also somehow ties into Rin's fate. There are plenty more mysteries as to how Sesshomaru feels about his daughters as well, but comparisons like these show how similar the father and daughters truly are. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Sesshomaru's distance from this twin daughters? For that matter, how do you feel about the fact that Inuyasha and Kagome aren't around their daughter either? What are you hoping to see in a future episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!