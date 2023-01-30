YOLO: Silver Destiny's First Episode is Now Streaming for Free

YOLO is now working its way through its second season each week with Adult Swim, and now fans can catch up with the first episode of YOLO: Silver Destiny online and completely for free! Michael Cusack might currently be more known due to the creator's involvement with recent hits like Smiling Friends and Koala Man, but his first full series was a huge hit with fans too. YOLO: Crystal Fantasy has finally returned for a second season, and now with a new title in tow, Sarah and Rachel are getting into all kinds of wild new shenanigans with one another.

YOLO: Silver Destiny has kicked off a new story for Sarah and Rachel (as Sarah wants to start gardening, and Rachel wants to be an Empress), and now fans can see where it all began as Adult Swim has uploaded the entire Season 2 premiere episode on their official YouTube page. Titled "Sausage Sizzle," Adult Swim teased the episode as such, "After a night of partying, Sarah and Rachel happen upon a spiritual sausage sizzle where they both experience life-altering awakenings." You can check it out below:

How to Watch YOLO: Silver Destiny

YOLO: Silver Destiny is now a few weeks into its run with Adult Swim, and you can catch the new episodes as they air on Sundays at midnight with the network. You can also catch up with the episodes on HBO Max (along with the first season of the series), where they are streaming following their broadcast debut. As for what to expect from the story this time around, Adult Swim teases Season 2 of the series as such:

"YOLO: Silver Destiny begins when a chance encounter at a Sausage Sizzle sets the girls off in pursuit of their destinies – Sarah wants to grow a beautiful garden, and Rachel wants to become a dark Empress. Meanwhile, Lucas the Magnificent embarks on a mysterious new quest to overcome Sarah's repulsion and win her heart." Series creator Michael Cusack further teases what's to come for Season 2 with, "In season two we find Sarah and Rachel continuing on their quest for good times and positive vibes. I can't wait for fans to join them on all their strange, new Wollongong adventures as their fantasies become their destinies."

How do you like YOLO's second season so far? What are you hoping to see from Sarah and Rachel this time around? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!