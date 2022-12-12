YOLO: Silver Destiny Releases First Trailer

YOLO, the original Adult Swim animated series spawned from one of the creative minds behind Smiling Friends, is coming back with Season 2 next year, and to celebrate, fans got their first look at what to expect from YOLO: Silver Destiny with its first trailer! Fans might recognize series creator Michael Cusack from his work with Zachary Hadel in the quick hit, Smiling Friends, but Cusack made waves on Adult Swim long before that with his own series, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy. Now Sarah and Rachel are going to be reunited for a new wave of episodes as they party hard once more.

It's going to be a bit different this time around, however, as Season 2 is sporting a new subtitle, Silver Destiny. YOLO Season 2 will serve as the first new animated series premiering on Adult Swim in 2023 when it premieres on January 22nd, and you can check out the first look at YOLO: Silver Destiny below with its very first trailer. But much like the first season, it's hard to predict given that Season 2 is already looking to be much wilder than what had come before. Check out the trailer below:

How to Watch YOLO: Silver Destiny

YOLO: Silver Destiny will be making its premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, January 22nd at midnight EST with its first two episodes. The episodes will then be made available for streaming with HBO Max the day after they air, and new episodes will premiere once a week for the rest of the season. You can also check out the first season of YOLO streaming with HBO Max as well, and as for what to expect from the new episodes, Adult Swim hypes YOLO: Silver Destiny as such:

"YOLO: Silver Destiny begins when a chance encounter at a Sausage Sizzle sets the girls off in pursuit of their destinies – Sarah wants to grow a beautiful garden, and Rachel wants to become a dark Empress. Meanwhile, Lucas the Magnificent embarks on a mysterious new quest to overcome Sarah's repulsion and win her heart." Series creator Michael Cusack further teases what's to come for Season 2 with, "In season two we find Sarah and Rachel continuing on their quest for good times and positive vibes. I can't wait for fans to join them on all their strange, new Wollongong adventures as their fantasies become their destinies."

