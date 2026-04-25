You Could Own The World’s Most Expensive Manga, Days After Logan Paul Bought it for $550k

One Piece might be in the news these days thanks to the return of its anime adaptation, the continuation of its manga, and the recent Netflix release of its live-action adaptation’s second season, but the Straw Hats are finding new ways into the public eye. Specifically, content creator and WWE superstar Logan Paul recently bought the first Shonen Jump publication that introduced the world to Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece. With Paul buying a graded version of the magazine for over half a million dollars, fans are about to get their own chance to buy One Piece’s first appearance for themselves.

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Starting today and running until May 17th, the auction house known as Goldin is setting up shop for the “2026 Spring TCG & Manga Elite Auction,” sporting not just the issues that Logan Paul had purchased, but many others to boot. Specifically, Goldin shared a press release detailing the works that will be available to bid on, “Marking Goldin’s commitment to manga as a premier collectible category, the auction includes three of the most historically important publications in manga history: the 1984 Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #51, featuring the first appearance of Dragon Ball; the 1997 Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #34, featuring the first appearance of One Piece; and 1999 Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #43, featuring the first appearance of Naruto. Also featured is a collection of 12 sealed One Piece OP01 Romance Dawn Booster Boxes – Blue Bottom with Original Distributor Case, representing the first print run of the One Piece TCG.” You can click here if you want to bid on any of the items mentioned and more.

A One Piece/WWE Controversy

Shueisha

Following Paul highlighting his recent Shonen Jump acquisitions, none other than his WrestleMania tag team partner, the streamer known as iShowSpeed, called out the content creator. For years, Speed has been one of the most well-known fans of One Piece in the streaming arena, wearing attire from the shonen franchise and routinely expressing his love for Oda’s work. In response to Logan sharing a picture of his One Piece purchase, Speed responded with, “You don’t even know sh** about One Piece,” clearly taking it personally that Paul entered the domain of the Grand Line.

For the latest major WWE pay-per-view, iShowSpeed turned on his wrestling partner, Logan Paul, performing a massive “frog splash” to end their partnership. With the original One Piece fan potentially appearing more in the wrestling organization’s future, One Piece fans are beginning to wonder if the shonen franchise might take a more active role in World Wrestling Entertainment as a result. As of the writing of this article, Netflix is currently working on the third season of the Straw Hats’ live-action adaptation, so there is potential for more marketing that could warrant a crossover of this magnitude down the line.

What do you think of this massive One Piece/Shonen Jump auction taking place over the next several weeks? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release