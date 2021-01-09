Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged Finally Returns with New Episode and Fans are Loving it

Yu-Gi-Oh! Abridged has finally returned with a new episode and fans are loving it! The popular YouTube series released its 82nd episode bringing the Seal of Orichalchos arc to an end back in 2018 with the promise that the final season of the fan favorite web series would be making its return in 2019. After a couple of years of waiting, an update from creator Little Kuriboh last year noted how work on the next season premiere of the series had been moving along but was delayed due to the creator's health.

With fans patiently waiting for the next episode in the fan-favorite series, Little Kuriboh certainly surprised everyone when a new episode of the series dropped earlier today. The creator doesn't note whether or not this is indeed the final season just yet (neither does the premiere for that matter), but it's the start of another fun ride!

Oops I dropped this new YGOTAS episode *bends over*https://t.co/3wZ7snNVjq — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) January 9, 2021

With the newest episode of Yu-Gi-Oh! Abridged hilariously tackling the original Grand Championship arc taking place before the final phase of the series, Dawn of the Duel, it seems like fans are going to be in for quite a ride through these next few episodes considering how well the webseries has tackled the original arcs in the past!

