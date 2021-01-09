Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged Finally Returns with New Episode and Fans are Loving it
Yu-Gi-Oh! Abridged has finally returned with a new episode and fans are loving it! The popular YouTube series released its 82nd episode bringing the Seal of Orichalchos arc to an end back in 2018 with the promise that the final season of the fan favorite web series would be making its return in 2019. After a couple of years of waiting, an update from creator Little Kuriboh last year noted how work on the next season premiere of the series had been moving along but was delayed due to the creator's health.
With fans patiently waiting for the next episode in the fan-favorite series, Little Kuriboh certainly surprised everyone when a new episode of the series dropped earlier today. The creator doesn't note whether or not this is indeed the final season just yet (neither does the premiere for that matter), but it's the start of another fun ride!
Oops I dropped this new YGOTAS episode *bends over*https://t.co/3wZ7snNVjq— LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) January 9, 2021
With the newest episode of Yu-Gi-Oh! Abridged hilariously tackling the original Grand Championship arc taking place before the final phase of the series, Dawn of the Duel, it seems like fans are going to be in for quite a ride through these next few episodes considering how well the webseries has tackled the original arcs in the past!
Are you excited to jump back into Yu-Gi-Oh! Abridged after this long wait? What are some of your favorite moments from the parody series over the years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
oh my god I thought this day would never come... Yugioh The Abridged Series is backhttps://t.co/3b2GLmzhbf— Evan (@EvR_18) January 9, 2021
YUGIOH ABRIDGED IS BACK— SINGING KILLED BATMAN’S PARENTS, OK? (@nerdgeekman) January 9, 2021
Put on youtube and the first thing i saw was a new episode of yugioh the abridged series I was so happy I'm glad to see you back @yugiohtas really enjoyed that episode well worth the wait #ygotas #yugioh pic.twitter.com/TSVR2G31B5— Dazzku (@Dazzku_1stclass) January 9, 2021
Yugioh Abridged...? In the year of our lord 2021?— Penelope 🖤 (@DivineNoodles) January 9, 2021
there's a new yugioh abridged episode and i now have serotonin in my brain. today is... *stares out window to world on fire* good— gary avocado 🔆 (@lilgaythatcould) January 9, 2021
WENT ON YOUTUBE AND I SAW THIS CASUALLY IN MY RECOMMENDED, HOLY SHIT THIS YEAR IS STARTING OUT FANTASTIC I'VE BEEN WAITING PATIENTLY FOR NEW YUGIOH ABRIDGED STUFF AAAAAAAAA THIS IS SO EPIC
2 YEARS WORTH THE WAIT pic.twitter.com/nQF4kGaAIv— Mr.Epic (@Mr_EpicJ) January 9, 2021
Yugioh Abridged is back, and @yugiohtas hasn’t lost his touch. The new episode is comedy gold.— Dustin Roberts (@Dustinman26) January 9, 2021
the year is 2021, a new yugioh abridged episode comes out somehow— 🍒spooky maiden🛡️ (@sunrisegrove) January 9, 2021
NEE YUGIOH ABRIDGED I REPEAT NEW YUGIOH ABRIDGED I REPEAT AGAIN NEW YUGIOH ABRIDHED pic.twitter.com/QBgYBmOnc1— MF Venchii (@guvenchii) January 9, 2021
top ten anime deaths#ygotas #yugioh #dukedevlin pic.twitter.com/LL37CaPsKM— Tara Kurtzhals (@Tarakurtzhals) January 9, 2021