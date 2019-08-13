Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Stuns With Custom 3D Card

Yu-Gi-Oh! revolves around a card game that was originally steeped within Egyptian mythology, focusing on monsters, spells, and traps that come from an ancient time. As the series continued moving forward, it spread its wings into entirely new avenues of technology, magic, and even creating cards that specifically focus on entire stadiums! One such card, UA Academy, is a spell in the veritable cornucopia of magical outlets that are found in the preferred game of Yugi Moto and one fan has created an amazing recreation of said spell.

Reddit User Ultimate-Lol shared the 3D Card for “UA Academy” that the Redditor managed to create using the design of the original as well as some elbow grease that gives the card an amazingly three dimensional look:

The official description of the UA Academy card’s abilities read as such:

“If a “U.A.” monster is Normal Summoned to your side of the field: You can add 1 “U.A.” monster from your Deck to your hand. Once per turn, if a “U.A.” monster(s) is Special Summoned to your side of the field: All monsters you currently control gain 500 ATK (even if this card leaves the field).”

The anime series that most focused on the idea of academies and universities in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise was Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, following a new protagonist after Yugi named Jaden Yuki. While it didn’t necessarily venture into the mysticism of Duel Monsters, the anime sequel series did still establish some insane battles between the students of the Dueling Academy and external threats from around the world.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.