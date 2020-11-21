Yu Yu Hakusho Stage Play Shares Close Look at Live-Action Costumes
Yu Yu Hakusho will soon be reviving with a new stage play in Japan, and the play has shared a close look at the costumes the cast will be donning for the new stage. Following a successful run in Japan last year, the play will be coming back for a "Part 2" next month with a new story in tow. This second stage play will be taking on the final parts of the introductory Spirit Detective Saga, and that means some new foes will be making their debut in live-action such as the fan favorite Toguro brothers.
The official Twitter account for the stage play released several close up looks at the cast in their full costumes, and it shows how many of these characters made the great jump to the real world. First, here's a look at Tsubasa Sakiyama as Yusuke Urameshi, Naoya Goumoto as Kazuma Kuwabara, Hiroki Suzuki as Kurama, and Shohei Hashimoto as Hiei:
【キャラクタービジュアル解禁①】— 舞台「幽☆遊☆白書」其の弐 (@yuhaku_stage) November 20, 2020
浦飯幽助役 崎山つばさ
桑原和真役 郷本直也
蔵馬役 鈴木拡樹
飛影役 橋本祥平#舞台幽白 pic.twitter.com/pHCYlCOZ7C
Here's a look at Mirai as Keiko Yukimura, Yuka Hirata as Botan, Elizabeth Marry as Genkai, and Hirofumi Araki as Koenma:
【キャラクタービジュアル解禁②】— 舞台「幽☆遊☆白書」其の弐 (@yuhaku_stage) November 20, 2020
コエンマ役 荒木宏文
ぼたん役 平田裕香
幻海役 エリザベス・マリー
雪村螢子役 未来#舞台幽白 pic.twitter.com/edGTAarjyU
Here's a look at Tsubasa Kizu as Suzaku, Tomokazu Enoki as Seiryu, Marina Tanoue as Yukina, and Kentaro Araki as Sakyо:
【キャラクタービジュアル解禁③】— 舞台「幽☆遊☆白書」其の弐 (@yuhaku_stage) November 20, 2020
朱雀役 木津つばさ
青龍役 榎木智一
雪菜役 田上真里奈
左京役 荒木健太朗#舞台幽白 pic.twitter.com/CWWFnUuAlk
Finally, here's Hironori Takyama as the younger Toguro brother and Masataka Nakagauchi as the elder Toguro brother:
【キャラクタービジュアル解禁④】— 舞台「幽☆遊☆白書」其の弐 (@yuhaku_stage) November 20, 2020
戸愚呂兄役 中河内雅貴
戸愚呂弟役 片山浩憲#舞台幽白 pic.twitter.com/jytLbMw6GW
How do you feel about Yu Yu Hakusho's live action looks? Do you think a full live-action movie or TV series could work for Yoshihiro Togashi's original series?