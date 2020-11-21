Yu Yu Hakusho Stage Play Shares Close Look at Live-Action Costumes

By Nick Valdez

Yu Yu Hakusho will soon be reviving with a new stage play in Japan, and the play has shared a close look at the costumes the cast will be donning for the new stage. Following a successful run in Japan last year, the play will be coming back for a "Part 2" next month with a new story in tow. This second stage play will be taking on the final parts of the introductory Spirit Detective Saga, and that means some new foes will be making their debut in live-action such as the fan favorite Toguro brothers.

The official Twitter account for the stage play released several close up looks at the cast in their full costumes, and it shows how many of these characters made the great jump to the real world. First, here's a look at Tsubasa Sakiyama as Yusuke Urameshi, Naoya Goumoto as Kazuma Kuwabara, Hiroki Suzuki as Kurama, and Shohei Hashimoto as Hiei:

Here's a look at Mirai as Keiko Yukimura, Yuka Hirata as Botan, Elizabeth Marry as Genkai, and Hirofumi Araki as Koenma:

Here's a look at Tsubasa Kizu as Suzaku, Tomokazu Enoki as Seiryu, Marina Tanoue as Yukina, and Kentaro Araki as Sakyо:

Finally, here's Hironori Takyama as the younger Toguro brother and Masataka Nakagauchi as the elder Toguro brother:

How do you feel about Yu Yu Hakusho's live action looks? Do you think a full live-action movie or TV series could work for Yoshihiro Togashi's original series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

