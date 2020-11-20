Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Play Reveals New Key Visual

✖

Yu Yu Hakusho will be returning for a new live-action stage play in Japan, and it has revealed a new key visual for its upcoming debut. Following a successful run in Japan last Summer, the Yu Yu Hakusho stage play will be returning for a "Part 2" this December following the year long break. With this second half comes a number of new additions as the play seeks to take on the final moments of the Spirit Detective saga. This means some fan favorite allies and foes will be making their debut soon.

Teasing how the play will be adapting the "Beasts of Maze Castle" and "Rescue Yukina" parts of the introductory Spirit Detective Saga, the Yu Yu Hakusho stage play has debuted a key visual for Part 2. This visual shows a good tease at how the cast of actors look in their respective live-action costumes, and kind of makes one wonder how a fuller live-action adaptation of this franchise could shake out. Check it out:

The cast for Yu Yu Hakusho's stage play includes Tsubasa Sakiyama as Yusuke Urameshi, Naoya Goumoto as Kazuma Kuwabara, Hiroki Suzuki as Kurama, Shohei Hashimoto as Hiei, Mirai as Keiko Yukimura, Yuka Hirata as Botan, Elizabeth Marry as Genkai, Tsubasa Kizu as Suzaku, Tomokazu Enoki as Seiryu, Marina Tanoue as Yukina, Kentaro Araki as Sakyо, Hirofumi Araki as Koenma, Hironori Takyama as the younger Toguro brother, and Masataka Nakagauchi as the elder Toguro brother.

As for the anime itself, it remains one of the biggest action franchises of all time. It recently returned for a new anime special for its 25th Anniversary. Funimation announced they would be releasing these OVA episodes in English back in 2019, but there have been no updates on this release just yet. But this key visual shows the franchise would really knock it out of the park in live action!

