Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series Release Date Announced

Yu Yu Hakusho is the next major manga franchise making the jump to live-action with Netflix, and now Netflix has revealed its release date that will be kicking off sooner than expected! One Piece's live-action series has been a massive success with Netflix ever since it premiered earlier this Summer, and Netflix is now moving full steam ahead on many of the other live-action adaptations they also have had in the works. One of the biggest was a new take on Yoshihiro Togashi's classic Yu Yu Hakusho manga that's often touted as one of the best action series of all time.

With the Yu Yu Hakusho anime series celebrating its 30th Anniversary recently, now fans will soon get to see a new live-action on Yusuke Urameshi and his many Spirit Detective fights as a new series is now in the works. Netflix has dropped a very brief teaser for the new live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series with the announcement that it will be premiering around the world on December 14th with Netflix. Check out the official announcement for the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series release date below.

More than three decades after Yu Yu Hakusho by Yoshihiro Togashi first captured the imagination of readers, the beloved manga gets a live-action adaptation.



Yu Yu Hakusho premieres December 14! pic.twitter.com/KUpeSuLXPB — Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2023

What to Know for Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series

Netflix has partnered with Shueisha, TOHO, and ROBOT for the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series with Sho Tsukikawa directing with Kazutaka Sakamoto (Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby) serving as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer. Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action cast currently includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesugi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. Netflix teases the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series as such:

"The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

