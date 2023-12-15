Low Cost Cosplay Celebrates Yu Yu Hakusho With The Toguru Bros

Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series might have made some big changes from its source material, but there were more than a few elements that remained the same when Yoshihiro Togashi's original series made the leap to the "real world". One big element that was taken from the original manga was the inclusion of the Toguro Brothers, who are still considered the biggest villains of the series to date. To help celebrate the release of the new Netflix series, Low-Cost Cosplay has once again united the demonic brothers.

The Toguro Brothers don't quite look like they come from the same family, and the elder Toguro certainly doesn't look like the older of the two. While both are quite threatening, their abilities are far different from one another. The elder Toguro has the ability to manipulate his physical form, helping to make his hands and arms into weapons while also granting himself the ability to survive some major damage. The younger Toguro is far stronger from his older sibling, as he can physically amplify his strength to wild degrees which made him a terrifying threat to Yusuke Urameshi and the top opponent to beat in the Dark Tournament Arc.

Low-Cost Toguro Brothers

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Yu Yu Hakusho made some big changes as to how the events that befell the Toguru Brothers played out. If the live-action anime adaptation does receive a second season from Netflix, it would most likely not touch the Dark Tournament and might dive right into the Chapter Black saga. The Toguru siblings adapted their anime looks to a fault in the live-action series and Low-Cost Cosplay has hilariously brought them to life.

Yu Yu Hakusho might be the latest anime adaptation to be brought to live-action from Netflix, but the streaming service certainly isn't planning on it being the last. Aside from bringing back One Piece for a second season, the platform is also working on live-action adaptations of My Hero Academia, Mobile Suit: Gundam, Death Note, and Avatar: The Last Airbender to name a few.

What do you think of this hilarious new take on the Toguro Brothers? Do you think the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho lives up to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Spirit Detectives.