‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Teases New Anime Special’s Release Date

Yu Yu Hakusho is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a special Blu-ray collection release, but fans have definitely been keeping an eye on it because of the brand new OVA releasing alongside of it.

The new anime special won’t be released until October, but the release of the first volume of the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray releases teases the impending release.

Yu Yu Hakusho TV anime 25th anniversary Blu-Ray Japanese box set volume 1(Episodes 1-26 + 2 movies) cover and fold out case artwork.A new illustration by Yu Yu Hakusho anime character designer Mari Kitayama will be given as as a first print run bonus on the set.

The new OVA will be bundled along with the fourth part of its 25th Anniversary Blu-ray, with part four shipping at an as of yet unconfirmed date in October (which includes the final Demon World arc of the series). The new OVA special will cover two stories. The first is “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story that reveals how Kurama and Hiei first met, and the second is “All or Nothing” which will adapt the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga.

Produced by Studio Pierrot, who animated the original anime series as well, the OVA will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei.

As for the rest of the volumes, The first release covers the Spirit Detective arc (the first 26 episodes) along with both movies (which is new release featured above), and will ship on July 27. The following release covers the entire Dark Tournament arc, and ships on August 28, and the third set includes the 28-episode Chapter Black arc, and ships on September 26 in Japan.

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho was as well known for its fashion sense as it was for its story and fights. It is also one of the few anime series where the fandom is often evenly split between the original Japanese language release and the English dub. The fact it’s returning in some form will definitely be a huge get for fans who have been fondly looking back on the series for years now.