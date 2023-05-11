Yu-Gi-Oh Set to Release Its Own Burger

Much like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh is fit to bursting with monsters that range from terrifying to hilarious. Pocket Monsters can sometimes look like a set of keys, an ice cream cone, or a pile of garbage, but Yu-Gi-Oh might have a big contender to these off-the-wall monsters. The Duel Monsters that helped propel Yugi Moto's dueling career have remained a part of the real-life tournaments and now, one specific card is receiving a real-life recreation that you can devour.

The "Hungry Burger" is exactly what you might think it is when attempting to deduce what sort of Duel Monster it might be. Having an attack power of around two thousand, and a defense of over eighteen hundred, it earns its six-star status in the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card game. While not exactly a go-to when it came to Yugi Moto's deck, or few other protagonists for that matter, its hilarious visage certainly makes it memorable. Thanks to the restaurant known as Coco's Japan, a real-life edible version of the monster is hitting the country in just a few days time as the establishment is looking to celebrate the franchise's twenty-fifth anniversary a tad early.

Yu-Gi-Oh: Hungry Burger In Attack Mode

The Hungry Burger Burger will arrive at Coco's Japan beginning on May 16th, and will no longer be on sale starting on June 5th. Luckily, this isn't the only edible item that will be offered to fans of Yu-Gi-Oh. Alongside the Hungry Burger, fans will also have the chance to try the Galactica Oblivion Pafait, the Sevens Road Magician Curry, and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon Parfait.

(Photo: Coco's Japan)

Yu-Gi-Oh has long since continued to tell new anime stories featuring new duelists following the conclusion of Yugi Moto's journey. The latest series, Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush, has taken the opportunity to blend the world of dueling with extraterrestrials, and most likely, when the current season comes to an end, new duelists will rise to replace the current cast. As real-life Yu-Gi-Oh Card Tournaments continue, the longevity of the anime franchise continues to prove itself time and time again.

