Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Makes Big Banlist Change

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Forbidden and Limited List has been updated today, May 1st, with some fairly notable changes, though not many of the changes players have been demanding Konami make. The biggest change involves the game's banlist, which has grown by one. If you were rolling with Instant Fusion in your deck, you're going to need to tweak this deck because the card has gone from one to forbidden. This is the only change to the banlist.

Another card that has taken a big hit is Foolish Burial Goods, which has gone from three to one. The same goes for King of the Swamp. Both of these cards going from no restrictions to limited are also set to shake up some decks. Speaking of decks changing up, you're about to see more Change of Heart play, as it's gone from limited to semi-limited. In other words, players can now have two of the spell card in their decks rather just one.

The last four cards that have seen changes have all gone from semi-limited to unlimited, which is to say to two to three. These cards are Sky Striker Ace – Kagari, Fire Formation – Tenki, Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm, and Thunder Dragonhawk.

How much will these changes impact the meta? It remains to be seen but the ban of Instant Fusion seems like it would have a major disruption as many players have been running decks with the card. In fact, some of the most popular decks right now run it. For example, this impacts Tearlaments, however, whether its impact will be enough to release Tearlaments' grip on the meta, probably not. That said, it could be a signal of intention.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available for free, as a free-to-play game, via mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

