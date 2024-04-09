The Omegaverse Gets Its Own Anime With Tadaima, Okaeri Premiere

While many anime adaptations focus on world-ending battles and fights that shatter universes, the medium has found different avenues to explore thanks to anime's soaring popularity. Such is the case with a new anime series in the "Omegaverse", a romantic subgenre that is given new life by Tadaima, Okaeri. Hitting the internet, you can now take the opportunity to check out a brand new world of romance in the anime realm.

Tadaima, Okaeri, aka Welcome Home and "I'm Home, Welcome Back", first hit the world as a manga in 2015 from creator Ichi Ichikawa. The franchise is a part of the anime genre known as "Josei", aka "Ladies Comics" in Japan, which has been gaining stream as more manga are taking the chance to market to women around the world. This series in particular has seen some big popularity and continues to release new manga chapters to this day from Fusion Product.

What is Tadaima, Okaeri?

The new anime adaptation is brought to life by Studio Deen, a production house that has made a name for itself with quite a few fan-favorite anime series. In the past, the studio has worked on the likes of Konosuba, Fate/Stay Night, and The Seven Deadly Sins to name a few. If you want to see a closer look at this Omegaverse anime adaptation, you can check out a trailer from Crunchyroll below.

If you haven't heard of Tadaima, Okaeri before, the first episode is now currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the latest anime adaptation focusing on the "Omegaverse", "Masaki Fujiyoshi is a stay-at-home spouse and parent. He has fought long and hard with feelings of being a burden to his loving husband, Hiromu, due to his status as an omega—and the difficulty they faced to achieve this domesticity. When their son, Hikari, was born, the family moved to an area better suited for raising children. Despite their newfound domestic bliss, the family's ties to their past are in tatters. There are people they left behind to pursue the creation of their happy family, and when they begin to return, Masaki and Hiromu aren't quite sure they have good intentions."

