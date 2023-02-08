Yu-Gi-Oh Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Rerelease of Iconic Cards

You might be sleeping on the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, and that needs to be corrected ASAP. The series is thriving, and it is preparing to celebrate a big anniversary. It won't be long before the IP turns 25 years old, so fans are watching the series closely to see how the celebrations go. And right now, Yu-Gi-Oh is going viral after announcing a TCG tribute that is both clever and cost-effective.

Without further ado, it is time to introduce the Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary collector's set. This card bundle is slated to debut this April, and TCG players from all fronts are geeking out. After all, this set will rerelease some of the game's most iconic cards and will do so without breaking the bank.

Seriously, the set is just $31.99 USD. Maybe some other TCG titles should take note, yeah?

"The very first Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME Legendary Collection is reborn as Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition! It contains 6 Booster Packs and 6 Ultra Cards, including special variant cards of some of the most famous monsters from the original anime series," the set's official description reads.

"In addition to the 6 Ultra Rare cards, which include the highly requested and sought-after original Egyptian God Card Promos, the 25th Anniversary Edition will include a bonus 7th card! This 7th card will offer Duelists a sneak peek at a brand-new rarity created just for the 25th-anniversary celebrations: The Quarter Century Secret Rare! Each Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition will include 1 random Quarter Century Secret Rare version of 1 of the 6 special variant cards to give Duelists a taste of what's to come!"

As you can see, this anniversary card set will come with lots of goodies, and every card included will be legal to use in tournaments. Obviously, this all sounds like a dream to card collectors and anime fans alike. The price for Yu-Gi-Oh's set also pales in comparison to those from other TCG anniversary tributes. Last year, Magic: The Gathering sparked debate when its 30th-anniversary set was announced at a whopping $999 price point. So if you were priced out of that tribute, maybe the heart of the cards will point you towards Yu-Gi-Oh this spring.

Will you be nabbing one of these Yu-Gi-Oh anniversary sets? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.