Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Wows with Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon Cosplay

When it comes to cosplay, the Yu-Gi-Oh fandom will do what it takes to give their go-to Duel Monsters a shoutout. From the Dark Magician to Kuriboh, fans have given their all with cosplays, and one fan just went above and beyond with theirs. After all, one fan was able to bring Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon to life, and the cosplay is one of a kind.

Over on Reddit, fans were introduced to the special cosplay that got anime lovers buzzing. As you can see below, the piece gives a sleek reimagining to the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon, and there are plenty of who wish they had thought of it.

That is, so long as you are okay with a dragon trying to eat you. The Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay’s headpiece is nothing to laugh at, but it makes for a cool effect.

The Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay was done up by syzgy_cosplay_, and it shows the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon looks real sleek. Complete with face paint, the cosplay has dark lips and some well-shaded eyeshadow.

As for the look itself, the cosplay is made up of two arm pieces which make up the dragon. A headpiece finishes the third dragon up. There are some wings attached to the corset, and everything is topped off with some pearls for a ritzy addition. Clearly, this Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon is a high-class Duel Monster who will not fight with just anyone. Even Seto Kaiba would have to prove his worth to the dragon, but it will fall to this Yu-Gi-Oh cosplayer to decide whether the monster will work with the tech heir.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.